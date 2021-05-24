Advertisement

Driver charged after truck carrying 160 pigs overturns

The tractor-trailer was the only vehicle in the crash.
(KTUU)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — A truck carrying at least 160 pigs has overturned in Virginia, and police charged the driver in connection with the accident. The Virginian-Pilot reports the Smithfield Foods truck overturned on Godwin Boulevard in Suffolk around 1:42 a.m. on Monday.

According to police, the tractor-trailer was carrying 160 to 180 pigs and was the only vehicle involved in the accident. Police said the driver of the truck had minor injuries and was assessed at the scene.

So far, Smithfield Foods hasn’t commented on the crash. Police said the street has since been reopened to traffic and didn’t comment on the condition of the pigs.

