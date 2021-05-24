Advertisement

GasBuddy: Roanoke gas prices holding steady

By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/GasBuddy Release) - Roanoke gas prices are unchanged over the past week, averaging $2.88 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. However, gas prices in Roanoke are 23.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.25 a gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, prices in Roanoke range from $2.57 a gallon to $3.19. The lowest price in the state Monday is $2.57, while the highest is $4.09.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy. The national average is up 14 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.07 higher than a year ago.

“In the lead-up to Memorial Day, we haven’t seen gas prices come down much, though with oil’s recent move lower, we should start to see more drops at the pump materialize in the days ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With the Colonial Pipeline situation continuing to improve in Southeastern states, fueling up for the holiday weekend shouldn’t be too challenging, save for a few pockets in GA, NC and SC, where outages remain a bit higher than neighboring states. For those hitting the road, we should see prices inch lower in the coming week through at least Memorial Day, so motorists need not rush to fill their tanks as the drop in oil prices should manifest into lower gas prices as we begin the summer driving season.”

Take a look at gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

May 24, 2020: $1.64/g (U.S. Average: $1.95/g)

May 24, 2019: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

May 24, 2018: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.97/g)

May 24, 2017: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

May 24, 2016: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

May 24, 2015: $2.44/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

May 24, 2014: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

May 24, 2013: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

May 24, 2012: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

May 24, 2011: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

