Advertisement

Georgia park with giant Confederate carving approves changes

By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — The board overseeing a mountain park near Atlanta with a giant carving of Confederate leaders has voted to relocate Confederate flags from a busy walking trail and create a museum exhibit that acknowledges the site’s connection to the Ku Klux Klan.

The proposals approved Monday were part of an effort by the Stone Mountain Memorial Association to address criticism of the park’s Confederate legacy and shore up its finances.

The board did not address the carving, which shows Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson mounted on horseback.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeplace Restaurant closes for good
Two Virginians die on Blue Ridge Parkway Sunday
The CMA CGM Marco Polo makes it way toward the Elizabeth-Port Authority Marine Terminal as seen...
Largest container ship to reach East Coast stops in Virginia
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Two men were shot Sunday morning here at this GoMart on Williamson Road in Northeast Roanoke.
Employee, resident react to shooting outside Williamson Road store

Latest News

Roanoke fire
Victim in Roanoke fire identified as 17-year-old
A year after George Floyd's death, some things in Minneapolis have changed while others remain...
Minneapolis marks 1-year anniversary of George Floyd's slaying
Paul, a libertarian-leaning former presidential candidate, tweeted Monday that he takes any...
Sheriff: Suspicious package at Sen. Paul’s home is non-toxic
A prosecutor said authorities were about to arrest former Catholic priest Richard Lavigne in...
Prosecutor: Late former priest killed altar boy in 1972
654 new COVID cases reported in VA Tuesday