Grown Here at Home: Unique breeds of cows and sheep at Lazy Pigg Farm in Franklin County

By Neesey Payne
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite what many think, Lazy Pigg Farm in Franklin County doesn’t even have pigs.

“About three-quarters of our property line is Pigg River, so we call it The Lazy Pigg,” explained Dana Lydon, owner of Lazy Pigg Farm.

On this farm you’ll find cows and sheep, which are both unique breeds.

“We raise Dexter cattle. It’s a very small breed of cattle. They were originally from Ireland. At the time that we started, they were endangered of actually becoming extinct, and that was one of the reasons why we wanted to get involved with them; and since, they have recovered nicely. There’s a lot of interest in the breed. They’re just a great little homestead cow. They’re good for milk and they’re good for beef,” Lydon said.

The sheep are Katahdin.

“It’s an American breed named after Mount Katahdin in Maine. They’re hair sheep. They’re not a wool sheep. They lose their hair in the spring like a dog. You don’t ever have to sheer them, and their meat is also very lean,” Lydon said.

The cows and sheep live peacefully with each other. There’s a reason they graze in the same pasture.

“It helps with pest control, with internal parasites. They each get roundworm, but they’re breed-specific. So, when you run them through at the same time, every time the cow eats the roundworm population that would have gone into the sheep, it’s called a terminal species,;then that roundworm dies,” Lydon said.

The sheep do the same thing for the cows, helping keep the animals healthy.

