Homeplace Restaurant closes for good

CATAWBA, Va. (WDBJ) - Owners of the Homeplace Restaurant in Catawba have decided to close the doors for good, after shutting down indefinitely last year.

The 2020 closure came after COVID-related restrictions hit, leading to ten-plus months of being closed with a four-month window with takeout and a few weeks “trying to have limited indoor dining.”

The Wingate family now says, “There are many factors to be taken into consideration when trying to bring a business back up and running, especially after the circumstances we have been facing.”

The family adds, “We are so thankful that we have had the opportunity to serve the Catawba Valley, the Roanoke Community, and beyond for 38 plus years. The support we have been given has been beyond amazing.”

