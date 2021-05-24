Largest container ship to reach East Coast stops in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The largest container ship ever to call on the East Coast has stopped in Virginia and is now headed for South Carolina and Georgia.

The Port of Virginia said in a news release that the CMA CGM Marco Polo arrived in Norfolk on Sunday and left on Monday afternoon.

The ship is a behemoth. It’s three-and-a-half football fields long. It would be roughly the height of the Eiffel Tower if it was stood on its end. The vessel can tote enough cargo to fit in more than 16,000 20-foot-long containers.

The ship’s arrival underscores the surging volume handled by ports as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease. It also reflects the billions of dollars spent by ports to accommodate these larger ships.