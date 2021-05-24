Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Carroll County

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have not determined the cause of a motorcycle crash that led to the rider’s death.

Police say the crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. May 23, 2021. The motorcyclist crashed on Route 52 in Carroll County, about two miles south of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The motorcyclist was flown to a hospital, and was pronounced dead there. No name has been released.

