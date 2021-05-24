Motorcyclist dies after crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have not determined the cause of a motorcycle crash that led to the rider’s death.

Police say the crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. May 23, 2021. The motorcyclist crashed on Route 52 in Carroll County, about two miles south of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The motorcyclist was flown to a hospital, and was pronounced dead there. No name has been released.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.