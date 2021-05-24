Nick Leftwich Takes Over Cave Spring Football Program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nick Leftwich was officially introduced as Cave Spring’s new football coach Monday afternoon at the school. The 31-year-old is a former Salem quarterback, who’s spent the last two years on the staff at William Fleming. Cave Spring last had a winning season in 2014, but Leftwich hopes to change that trend in a hurry.

“This is something I have wanted to do my whole life as far as being a head football coach,” said Leftwich. “It’s in my pedigree. My father’s a coach, my grandfather was a coach. So, quite frankly, I don’t know if I can do anything else.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.