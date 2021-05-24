Advertisement

Nick Leftwich Takes Over Cave Spring Football Program

Leftwich is a former Salem QB and William Fleming Assistant
By Travis Wells
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nick Leftwich was officially introduced as Cave Spring’s new football coach Monday afternoon at the school. The 31-year-old is a former Salem quarterback, who’s spent the last two years on the staff at William Fleming. Cave Spring last had a winning season in 2014, but Leftwich hopes to change that trend in a hurry.

“This is something I have wanted to do my whole life as far as being a head football coach,” said Leftwich. “It’s in my pedigree. My father’s a coach, my grandfather was a coach. So, quite frankly, I don’t know if I can do anything else.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeplace Restaurant closes for good
Two Virginians die on Blue Ridge Parkway Sunday
The CMA CGM Marco Polo makes it way toward the Elizabeth-Port Authority Marine Terminal as seen...
Largest container ship to reach East Coast stops in Virginia
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Two men were shot Sunday morning here at this GoMart on Williamson Road in Northeast Roanoke.
Employee, resident react to shooting outside Williamson Road store

Latest News

IRONMAN will take place in Roanoke in early June.
Blue Ridge IRONMAN still in need of volunteers
Courtesy of James Madison Athletics
James Madison softball fights back to beat Liberty 8-5, Dukes advance to super regional
Roanoke's Ashnoor Kaur, UVA commit Ben James were among the winners at the Scott Robertson...
UVA commit James, Roanoke’s Kaur among winners at 37th annual Scott Robertson Memorial
Phil Mickelson on the fourth hole during the third round of the 2021 PGA Championship held at...
Mickelson becomes oldest golfer to win major with PGA Championship victory