People’s Choice voting now open in 2021 Miss Virginia Pageant

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Miss Virginia Pageant is back. Reigning Miss Virginia Dot Kelly stopped by our WDBJ7 studios on WZBJ24 to talk about the upcoming pageant.

Viewers at home can also play a role in choosing this year’s winners in the People’s Choice voting.

The Miss Virginia candidate receiving the most internet votes will be named a semifinalist during the Miss Virginia Competition, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Berglund Center in Roanoke.

The People’s Choice recipient will be revealed at the conclusion of the show. The committee selecting Miss Virginia 2021 will not be told who among the semifinalists is People’s Choice.

The Miss Virginia People’s Choice winner will also receive a $500 scholarship courtesy of Jennifer Pitts McKenna, Miss Virginia 2002.

Fans can also vote for Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen People’s Choice. The People’s Choice winner in the teen division will receive a $500 scholarship. Online voting ends at 10 p.m Thursday, June 17.

People’s Choice voting is now open. Each vote is 99 cents.

