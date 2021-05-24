Roanoke Fire-EMS reminding folks not to block fire hydrants

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were performing hydrant maintenance over the weekend when they encountered multiple vehicles parked in front of fire hydrants downtown.

“STOP parking in front of fire hydrants, it’s illegal and dangerous!” read a Facebook post, with pictures showing the vehicles blocking access to the hydrants.

The Department also reminds folks that parking in front of a hydrant can result in a $50 ticket.

