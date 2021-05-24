Roanoke retirement home celebrates COVID decline with carnival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents at the Hermitage retirement home in Roanoke had something to celebrate Friday. Amid the tall trees and large lawns at the retirement home, acrobats danced, a carousel spun, and street vendors sold candy corn.

The pop-up carnival, the first Hermitage has put on, was meant as a treat for residents, who’ve been stuck inside because of COVID-19 restrictions. It’s also the first major event Hermitage has staged since the pandemic began. Residents attended alongside family and staff.

“You know, I think their smiles say everything,” said Joe Cobb, Hermitage pastor and city council member. “One of our residents has been on the carousel probably eight times.”

Hermitage officials say while this was their first carnival, it was such a success it likely won’t be the last.

