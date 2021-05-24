Advertisement

Rocker Lita Ford scheduled for Berglund Center in July

Lita Ford performs in concert during the M3 Rock Fest at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday,...
Lita Ford performs in concert during the M3 Rock Fest at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Friday, April 25, 2014, in Columbia, Md. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP(Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rocker Lita Ford is scheduled to perform at the Berglund Center in Roanoke July 17.

Ford was a founding member and guitarist, with Joan Jett, of the group The Runaways, who produced songs such as 1976′s “Cherry Bomb,” which was featured years later in the movie “Guardians Of The Galaxy.”

In 1989, she hit the top 40 with the solo song “Kiss Me Deadly” and a duet with Ozzy Osbourne, “Close My Eyes Forever.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 28, at RoanokeLive.com.

