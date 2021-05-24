Rocker Lita Ford scheduled for Berglund Center in July

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rocker Lita Ford is scheduled to perform at the Berglund Center in Roanoke July 17.

Ford was a founding member and guitarist, with Joan Jett, of the group The Runaways, who produced songs such as 1976′s “Cherry Bomb,” which was featured years later in the movie “Guardians Of The Galaxy.”

In 1989, she hit the top 40 with the solo song “Kiss Me Deadly” and a duet with Ozzy Osbourne, “Close My Eyes Forever.”