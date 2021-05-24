Scattered storms return to forecast

WEATHER HEADLINES

Staying warm this week

Afternoon storm chances return

Cooler by Memorial Day weekend

FIRST 90S OF THE SEASON YESTERDAY

Roanoke hit 91 yesterday, Lynchburg hit 92 and Danville also hit 92. These were the first 90 degree days of the season. Roanoke missed 90 degrees Saturday by little more than an half a degree.

Roanoke, Lynchburg and Danville all hit their first 90 degree day of the season yesterday. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY-TUESDAY

Our high pressure sinks to the south Monday which opens the door for a backdoor cold front. Using the front as an axis, isolated to scattered storms will pop up in the afternoons both days. There is a marginal risk of severe weather this afternoon in the eastern part of our area. This means isolated stronger storms are possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has expanded the area under a Marginal Risk of severe storms this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

Due to clouds and rain chances, temperatures may be a bit cooler, but still very warm Monday and Tuesday. Expect highs ranging from the 70s in the mountains to upper 80s east of the Blue Ridge.

Daily chances of afternoon pop up storms. Heavy rain will be possible. (WDBJ Weather)

REST OF THE WEEK

We still can not rule out storm chances Wednesday and Thursday with isolated pop up storms possible both days. Thanks to high pressure nudging back in, temperatures may climb back into the 80s and 90s.

A low pressure system looks likely to move to the east into our region late in the week allowing for better rain chances and cooler weather (60s & 70s) for Memorial Day weekend. Still a bit too far out to say much about coverage with models in slight disagreement. Keep an eye on the forecast if you’re planning that barbeque!

Decent rain chances could return for Memorial Day weekend. (WDBJ7 Weather)

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.