Scattered storms return to forecast
Temperatures remain in the 80s & 90s this week
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Staying warm this week
- Afternoon storm chances return
- Cooler by Memorial Day weekend
FIRST 90S OF THE SEASON YESTERDAY
Roanoke hit 91 yesterday, Lynchburg hit 92 and Danville also hit 92. These were the first 90 degree days of the season. Roanoke missed 90 degrees Saturday by little more than an half a degree.
MONDAY-TUESDAY
Our high pressure sinks to the south Monday which opens the door for a backdoor cold front. Using the front as an axis, isolated to scattered storms will pop up in the afternoons both days. There is a marginal risk of severe weather this afternoon in the eastern part of our area. This means isolated stronger storms are possible.
Due to clouds and rain chances, temperatures may be a bit cooler, but still very warm Monday and Tuesday. Expect highs ranging from the 70s in the mountains to upper 80s east of the Blue Ridge.
REST OF THE WEEK
We still can not rule out storm chances Wednesday and Thursday with isolated pop up storms possible both days. Thanks to high pressure nudging back in, temperatures may climb back into the 80s and 90s.
A low pressure system looks likely to move to the east into our region late in the week allowing for better rain chances and cooler weather (60s & 70s) for Memorial Day weekend. Still a bit too far out to say much about coverage with models in slight disagreement. Keep an eye on the forecast if you’re planning that barbeque!
DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.