Advertisement

Science Museum of Western Virginia to reopen June 1

After being closed to the public for over a year, the Science Museum of Western Virginia is...
After being closed to the public for over a year, the Science Museum of Western Virginia is scheduled to reopen on June 1.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been a long wait, but the Science Museum of Western Virginia is about to reopen.

Located at Center in the Square in Roanoke, the Science Museum closed to the public in March 2020, because of the pandemic.

Museum staffers launched virtual programs to support students, and they have revamped exhibits.

The museum will reopen for regular admission Tuesday, June 1.

For more information, visit the museum’s website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeplace Restaurant closes for good
Two Virginians die on Blue Ridge Parkway Sunday
The CMA CGM Marco Polo makes it way toward the Elizabeth-Port Authority Marine Terminal as seen...
Largest container ship to reach East Coast stops in Virginia
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Two men were shot Sunday morning here at this GoMart on Williamson Road in Northeast Roanoke.
Employee, resident react to shooting outside Williamson Road store

Latest News

Roanoke fire
Victim in Roanoke fire identified as 17-year-old
654 new COVID cases reported in VA Tuesday
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 25, 2021
We'll see variably cloudy conditions today with a few showers and storms.
Tuesday, May 25, Morning FastCast
NRV Targets Rural Areas with J&J Vaccine
NRV Targets Rural Areas with J&J Vaccine