Advertisement

Science Museum of Western Virginia set to reopen

Photo courtesy Science Museum of Western Virginia
Photo courtesy Science Museum of Western Virginia(Science Museum of Western Virginia)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Science Museum Release) - After remaining closed to the public since March 2020, the Science Museum of Western Virginia will reopen for regular admission Tuesday, June 1. Operating hours will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 1-5 p.m. Sundays.

The decision to close to the public, according to the museum, “reflected the protocols and proposals from the Virginia Department of Health and Governor Ralph Northam on March 15th.” In August 2020, the museum started a virtual learning support program, The LAB, designed to provide structured academic support for K-7 students.

“Our decision to remain closed to the public reflected the significant need for an academic resource for students who suddenly found themselves working virtually, and for parents who needed to balance work and family life,” said Executive Director Rachel Hopkins. “In an effort to fully focus on these students, we decided to remain closed to the public and continue to run The LAB throughout the week.”

Staff has also been installing and revamping nine exhibits on the museum floor, and refreshing educational programs, events, and the birthday party package. The museum will offer special events and activities throughout the first week of reopening, including Live Animal Demonstrations and Science Experiment Activities on the museum floor between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

“We are so grateful for all the patience and support we have received from our community, and so we are so excited to welcome our patrons back to what feels like a brand new and refreshed museum.” Hopkins said.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeplace Restaurant closes for good
Two Virginians die on Blue Ridge Parkway Sunday
The CMA CGM Marco Polo makes it way toward the Elizabeth-Port Authority Marine Terminal as seen...
Largest container ship to reach East Coast stops in Virginia
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Two men were shot Sunday morning here at this GoMart on Williamson Road in Northeast Roanoke.
Employee, resident react to shooting outside Williamson Road store

Latest News

Roanoke fire
Victim in Roanoke fire identified as 17-year-old
654 new COVID cases reported in VA Tuesday
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 25, 2021
We'll see variably cloudy conditions today with a few showers and storms.
Tuesday, May 25, Morning FastCast
NRV Targets Rural Areas with J&J Vaccine
NRV Targets Rural Areas with J&J Vaccine