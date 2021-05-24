Missing Nelson County senior found safe

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Peggy was found safe, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

EARLIER STORY: The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Margaret Ijams Josephson, 66 of Roseland, who also is called Peggy.

Josephson was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

She stands at 5-feet-4 inches and weighs 130 pounds. Peggy was last reported seen around 3 p.m. Monday, walking around the driveway at her home in the 400 block of Roseland Road. She was wearing brown jeans, a white shirt with dark black stripes and dark brown sneakers.

Contact 434-263-7050 with any helpful information regarding this case.

