VDH awarded more than $15M toward emergency preparedness

(WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is receiving a boost to its public health emergency preparedness efforts.

US Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) announced Monday the CDC will award the VDH with $15,315,313 in federal funding.

“We are pleased to see this funding go towards supporting the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) as they continue to work around the clock to protect the health and promote the well-being of all Virginians during this pandemic,” added both Senators.

