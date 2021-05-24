Advertisement

Virginia courts take next steps in effort to return to normal

Courts statewide are still under judicial emergency orders
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Courthouses across the state have had their own fight with coronavirus.

With Governor Ralph Northam’s recent changes to mask mandates, courts are now making progress of their own.

That starts with the wearing of face masks.

“For those who are vaccinated, you’re not required to wear a mask unless the court, the judge in that particular courtroom, is specifically asking for it,” said Bethany Harrison, Lynchburg commonwealth’s attorney.

Harrison says this is the biggest update in recent times.

Inside courtrooms, judges can still ask they be worn in certain circumstances.

“But with these relaxation of restrictions, we’re hoping that it will allow the court system to maybe move a little faster,” said Harrison.

Harrison says this step could energize the effort to get in-person cases back on track with many jury trials already resuming.

She says the advancement could relieve some backlog on cases, many of which have been continued due to the virus.

“We’re not having as many issues of continuing cases because, say there’s an outbreak of COVID at the jail. We had a period of time where we were continuing cases for anyone who was in custody because the court did not want to run the risk of spreading this infectious disease,” said Harrison.

However, other measures are still in place.

Harrison says jurors will still be spaced apart rather than keeping them close together.

“Even with a relaxation of some of the COVID restrictions, we are still seating the jurors separated out by at least six feet of distance and we have marked places in the courtroom for them to sit,” said Harrison.

For now, people going into the courthouse should still expect to answer a coronavirus questionnaire upon entry.

