Virginia sees 76 new COVID cases Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 673,105 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, May 24, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 76 from the 673,029 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 236 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 7,904,099 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday, up from the 7,873,269 doses reported Sunday. 53.2% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 42.5% fully-vaccinated. 65.7% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 53.5% are fully vaccinated.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

7,358,485 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with a 2.8% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as reported Sunday.

As of Monday, there were 11,116 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,106 Sunday.

503 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 543 reported Sunday. 55,859 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.