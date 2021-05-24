Wanted man in custody after crashing car into James River

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is in custody Monday following a police chase in Lynchburg.

Around 2:30 a.m., the Lynchburg Police Department said, an officer identified a wanted man while driving near Florida Avenue and Grace Street. When the officer attempted a stop, the driver sped off.

The man entered Amherst County, where deputies with the sheriff’s office took over the pursuit. LPD said he eventually drove his car into the James River at Riveredge Park in Amherst County. When he got our of the vehicle, he began swimming and wading down the river, with a knife in his hand. Police said he was threatening to harm himself.

Members of the LPD’s Tactical Unit and Crisis Negotiation Teams, the Lynchburg Fire Department, Monelison Volunteer Fire Department, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police responded.

LPD officers took the man into custody on an Emergency Custody Order, after several hours of communication. He was not injured.

His name hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.