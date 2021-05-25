Advertisement

FOUND: 13-year-old girl missing from Bedford County

Aubrey Childs, missing from Bedford County
Aubrey Childs, missing from Bedford County(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The 13-year-old has been found safe, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. The incident is under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Investigators say Aubrey Childs was seen getting into a hunter green Jeep Cherokee with wood-grain siding. The Jeep had VA license plate number UXW-9612. She was wearing blue jeans, pink shirt, black shoes and a burgundy zip-up hoodie.

This happened about 12:25 p.m. May 25 around Regency Drive in the Stewartsville area of Bedford County.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with any information on Aubrey’s location or the vehicle to call 540-586-7827 or 911.

