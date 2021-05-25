At end of academic year, schools collect technology handed out for remote learning

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Most schools in our hometowns have relied on remote learning, and that meant getting computers in the hands of students. But now that the year is over, what happens to all those machines?

At Parry McCluer High School, one by one they came in, dozens of chrome books issued to students for remote learning.

“It was all chrome books and they could also get a hot spot if they needed internet service at home,” explained Principal Melissa Cobb.

It was an obvious necessity during remote learning caused by coronavirus -- Parry McCluer was out from November to January, and doing hybrid learning after -- but having chrome books for every student was always part of the plan.

“Thinking ahead and knowing that we wanted to be one-to-one in the future – we always wanted to be one-to-one – but we had federal money available to us through the crisis that helped us to be able to purchase this,” Cobb said.

So all these machines will be checked in, reorganized, and used next year.

In the meantime, while the seniors have already brought theirs in (“I was able to hold a graduation over their head if they didn’t return it,” Cobb said) the rest continue to come in.

“This is nothing that we were ever prepared for,” according to Cobb. “You don’t go to school to learn how to teach in a pandemic, but thankfully our teachers rose to the occasion. Our student have achieved throughout this process, and we have overcome a lot of obstacles.”

And maybe in the fall, they’ll be using the machines in the classroom.

“I think fall we’ll be back in business five days a week,” said Cobb. “And we’ll still have our chrome books.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.