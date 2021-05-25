At Roanoke Budget hearing, some groups raise concerns

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday night, Roanoke City Council offered the public the chance to weigh in on the city’s latest budget.

Six speakers signed up, with concerns ranging from green space in the city to policing.

The 2021-2022 budget represents a notable increase from last year. Spending in the $307 million budget is up 3.2% - more than $9.5 million.

“Revenues improved, revenues increased,” said Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, who points out much of that money will be directed toward priority areas.

“The schools and community safety,” he said.

But some of those increases attracted criticism Monday night. Two members of No Justice No Peace, a social justice group in the city, called in to the meeting, criticizing increased spending on the city jail, sheriff’s office and police department.

“It’s unclear why, except that the city is expecting to create more criminals and planning to arrest more citizens,” said NJNP’s Chris Kabs.

Mayor Lea responded later that evening by saying some increases are vital for community safety, including more money to help recruit and retain officers.

“I have always said, first and foremost, you have to make sure the citizens feel safe. And that’s what we’re going to do,” said Lea.

Three Roanokers also called in, asking the city to allocate more money to plant trees in the Star City.

Council took no action on the budget Monday. A vote is expected June 20.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.