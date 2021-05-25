Advertisement

At Roanoke Budget hearing, some groups raise concerns

By Eric Miller
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Monday night, Roanoke City Council offered the public the chance to weigh in on the city’s latest budget.

Six speakers signed up, with concerns ranging from green space in the city to policing.

The 2021-2022 budget represents a notable increase from last year. Spending in the $307 million budget is up 3.2% - more than $9.5 million.

“Revenues improved, revenues increased,” said Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea, who points out much of that money will be directed toward priority areas.

“The schools and community safety,” he said.

But some of those increases attracted criticism Monday night. Two members of No Justice No Peace, a social justice group in the city, called in to the meeting, criticizing increased spending on the city jail, sheriff’s office and police department.

“It’s unclear why, except that the city is expecting to create more criminals and planning to arrest more citizens,” said NJNP’s Chris Kabs.

Mayor Lea responded later that evening by saying some increases are vital for community safety, including more money to help recruit and retain officers.

“I have always said, first and foremost, you have to make sure the citizens feel safe. And that’s what we’re going to do,” said Lea.

Three Roanokers also called in, asking the city to allocate more money to plant trees in the Star City.

Council took no action on the budget Monday. A vote is expected June 20.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeplace Restaurant closes for good
Two Virginians die on Blue Ridge Parkway Sunday
The CMA CGM Marco Polo makes it way toward the Elizabeth-Port Authority Marine Terminal as seen...
Largest container ship to reach East Coast stops in Virginia
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Two men were shot Sunday morning here at this GoMart on Williamson Road in Northeast Roanoke.
Employee, resident react to shooting outside Williamson Road store

Latest News

Roanoke fire
Victim in Roanoke fire identified as 17-year-old
654 new COVID cases reported in VA Tuesday
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 25, 2021
We'll see variably cloudy conditions today with a few showers and storms.
Tuesday, May 25, Morning FastCast
NRV Targets Rural Areas with J&J Vaccine
NRV Targets Rural Areas with J&J Vaccine