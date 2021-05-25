Blacksburg’s B&B Theatres and arcade to be remodeled
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - B&B Theatres is getting a few upgrades. A new screen is coming to the big screen.
The former IMAX movie theater will be converted to a grand screen.
B&B Theatres bought the venue in 2020 with a new name--- Blacksburg 11.
The theater will have all new surround sound and the seats will be replaced with heated, electric, leather reclining seats.
Movie goers can also expect to see a remodeled arcade.
The company say this is the first of many upgrades.
