Carilion updates visitation restrictions

(WDBJ) - Multiple Carilion facilities will allow more visitors as early as May 26 after a decrease in COVID-19 community spread.

The move follows all sites being at a yellow level of visitation restrictions since March (meaning inpatient adults were only allowed one visitor per day each).

The rise to green allows for two visitors while keeping other restrictions meant to combat COVID-19 stagnant.

The following hospitals are included:

-Carilion Giles Community Hospital

-Carilion New River Valley Medical Center

-Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital

-Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital and Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital are expected to see a June 1 move to green.

More on Carilion can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.