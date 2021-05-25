Construction for Blacksburg’s new police station and parking garage begins

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction for Blacksburg’s new police station has begun.

“Their building was built in 1982, we had 25 officers. Now, we have 87 officers, and it’s 14,000 square feet. So the building---if there’s a closet we’re using it. They don’t have space to really work together as strong teams inside that they haven’t had to remodel, multiple times,” said Deputy Town Manage Chris Lawrence.

The department’s new building is being built a few blocks down from the current station --- at the corner of Clay Street SE and Church Street SE.

“The police station has been in our plans for about 10 years. So, when we were able to identify and agree on a location, it made a lot of sense to be in Midtown,” said Lawrence.

According to town plans, the two-story police station will connect to a parking deck that will provide 300 spaces.

“But more importantly to us, it’s part of the community that’ll sit in the heart of downtown. It’s part of a downtown development,” said Lawrence.

Leaders want the new station to be a part of downtown’s redevelopment but also act as a space for the community to come together.

“We do a lot of public meetings and engagement and ways to bring the community into our town facilities, and the opportunity to bring them into the police department, kind of takes away some of those barriers and makes them feel more welcome,” said Lawrence.

According to town documents, the parking garage and the police station cost about $26.3 million dollars.

“I think over the next two years, you’ll see a lot of life being brought into Midtown as an extension of our downtown on the south,” said Lawrence.

Town officials anticipate construction to be complete by 2022.

