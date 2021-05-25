County officer on leave after firing shot during domestic incident

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke County Police officer is on admininistrative leave after firing a shot inside a home Saturday.

Police were called shortly before noon May 22 to a call of a suicidal man in an apartment on Sunhaven Court. The officers were initially told the man had a knife, but when they arrived, they learned he had a gun, which the wife was trying to take from him.

As officers approached the apartment, according to police, they heard a “disturbance” inside and entered the apartment. During an altercation with the man, an officer fired a single shot, which did not injure anyone.

The man was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. His name has not been released and no criminal charges have been filed.

The officer is on leave, per protocol, as police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.