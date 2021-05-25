Advertisement

County officer on leave after firing shot during domestic incident

By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke County Police officer is on admininistrative leave after firing a shot inside a home Saturday.

Police were called shortly before noon May 22 to a call of a suicidal man in an apartment on Sunhaven Court. The officers were initially told the man had a knife, but when they arrived, they learned he had a gun, which the wife was trying to take from him.

As officers approached the apartment, according to police, they heard a “disturbance” inside and entered the apartment. During an altercation with the man, an officer fired a single shot, which did not injure anyone.

The man was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. His name has not been released and no criminal charges have been filed.

The officer is on leave, per protocol, as police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two homes have been affected by a Roanoke fire.
Victim in Roanoke fire identified as 17-year-old
Megan Paris
Woman indicted for first-degree murder in toddler death case
NE Roanoke intersection back open after police incident
Homeplace Restaurant closes for good
Police scene on Hunt Avenue in Roanoke.
No one arrested in shooting of man in NW Roanoke

Latest News

Two men suffered injures in shooting by GoMart gas station Sunday night. Another man was...
Roanoke gun violence team hopes to make a big impact with small grants
Right now, people must travel to Wytheville or Pulaski for library services.
Hometown buys old bank building to create much-needed library
The center will soon replace McGuffey and Porterfield Halls.
RU breaks ground on Artis Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity building
Helping Workers Latest
Helping Workers Latest
Greenway Vinton May 2021
Greenway For Vinton