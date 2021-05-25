Fairfax says consequential votes, not controversy, propelling campaign

ANNANDALE, Va. (WDBJ) - Justin Fairfax can claim a record of consequential votes while serving as Lieutenant Governor.

“I was proud as Lieutenant Governor to break the tie votes to expand Medicaid,” Fairfax told WDBJ7 in a recent interview. “And today, over 550,000 more Virginians have health insurance.”

Presiding in the State Senate, he cast tie-breakers on a number of high-profile issues, including Medicaid expansion, the legalization of marijuana and an increase in the minimum wage.

“I’m proud of the work we’ve done to reform our criminal justice system, again to raise wages, to ensure there is more housing security, to make sure our economy continues to rebound and ultimately get back to thriving, as it had been before this pandemic hit us all so hard.”

But his candidacy has also been clouded by the allegations of sexual assault that were raised early in his term, allegations he emphatically denies.

He raised the issue himself during the first debate in April.

“Voters are very smart. And they are able to see beyond the political smokescreens. They see the truth. They are able to follow the evidence and the facts,” Fairfax told us. “Even in the midst of all that, people were able to see that I could still effectively do my job as Lieutenant Governor, effectively focus on them and really achieve historic progress.”

And Fairfax said there is more work to be done.

“This really is a point in history, where people want to see that progress continue,” Fairfax said. “And that’s the work I’ve done, again over nearly four years as Lieutenant Governor, that I would certainly look to continue as the next Governor of Virginia.”

We will continue our conversations with the Democratic candidates for Governor on Wednesday night when we hear what Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy had to say during a recent visit to the Roanoke Valley.

