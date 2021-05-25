Free Clinic of Central Virginia establishes Bedford location

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Only months after Bedford Christian Free Clinic closed their doors, a Lynchburg organization moved in.

The Free Clinic of Central Virginia now has a Bedford location at 104 Center Street.

“This is our first location outside of Lynchburg, so we’ve had this in our planning process for a while and we’re real excited when the opportunity arose here in downtown Bedford,” said Christina Delzingaro, CEO.

Delzingaro says the rooms in Bedford will have some familiar options to people.

Some of the services provided here will mirror those found in Lynchburg.

“We do provide primary care, specialty, medical and behavioral health here at this location, just a bit of a scaled-down version,” said Delzingaro.

Those services are for those who are not insured or underinsured.

Delzingaro says those services are needed in an area like Bedford.

“Bedford has had a growth in the number of individuals who are uninsured and have income below 250% of federal poverty and that’s the group of people we serve,” said Delzingaro.

The location is staffed mainly by volunteers and is currently open on Tuesdays, but they look to expand that capacity in time.

“We hope to be five days a week as we bring on volunteer providers and folks that help us out in the reception area and folks that provide administrative support,” said Delzingaro.

You can call 540-707-5500 to get more information or schedule an appointment.

