Group returns to Lynchburg to raise awareness on veteran health

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A group of service members and civilians ran up Monument Terrace with 22-pound vests on Tuesday.

The group, called Shepherd’s Men, is raising awareness about veteran suicide rates.

The 22-pound vests reflect the 22 veterans that take their own life every day.

The activity is part of a multi-state endeavor to raise funds to help veteran health.

“We want to kind of take that 22 and drive that out to the communities to raise awareness as to this epidemic problem,” said Travis Ellis, founder.

You can donate to the cause by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.