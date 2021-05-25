Hot weather returns Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Afternoon storm chances return Today

More 90s possible by Wednesday

Cooler, unsettled Memorial Day weekend

TUESDAY

Skies remain mostly cloudy during the morning with a few pockets of mist. We’ll get some sunny breaks throughout the day. We can’t rule out a stray shower or storm during the afternoon. Most models place the highest concentration in the mountains. Highs return to the low 80s thanks to the added clouds.

A few showers and storms are possible this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

High pressure builds back in for Wednesday which may offer the hottest day of the stretch so far. In fact, records may be challenged as forecasted highs reach the low/mid 90s for some areas.

WEDNESDAY RECORDS TO BEAT: Lynchburg: 93° / 1933, Danville: 95° / 1916, Roanoke: 94° / 1933

Temperatures close in on 90 Wednesday and Thursday. (WDBJ Weather)

We still can’t rule out storm chances Wednesday and Thursday with isolated pop-up storms both days. Any stronger storms have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts thanks to the instability.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY

We’ll finally get a decent chance of a soaking rain by Friday as a low pressure system moves east into our region. This will be followed by cooler weather (60s & 70s) for Memorial Day weekend. We’ll have a better idea on timing and placement of rainfall, but the wettest timeframe appears to be late Friday into early Saturday. Based on model trends, everyone should get rain with this setup.

Sunday and Memorial Day (Monday) are trending a bit drier and cooler with highs in the 70s.

Showers and storms are likely to impact the region Friday into Saturday. (WDBJ7)

SUNDAY - MONDAY

High pressure will filter in behind the front Sunday and Monday allowing for more settled weather, but much cooler temperatures for the rest of the holiday weekend. Afternoon highs will likely be in the 70s for many areas and 60s in the mountains. Shower chances should also be much lower for Sunday and Monday.

