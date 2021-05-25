Lynchburg PD seeks mini-mart robbers

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are looking for two men who robbed the clerk at a convenience store Monday night.

Police were called just before midnight to the Fort Hill Mart on Fort Avenue. Two men with a handgun had gotten cash from a clerk, then run off in the direction of Chestnut Hill Drive. The robbers are described as Black and between 19 and 25 years old.

Anyone who may have captured video of the robbers on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Additionally, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

