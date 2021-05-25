Lynchburg Police release photos in search for gas station burglar

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for the person responsible for a recent burglary at the Langhorne Road 76 station.

Officers responded May 21 to 2130 Langhorne for a report of a breaking and entering. Between 3:15 and 3:30 that morning, a man broke into the business through the front doors, damaging property before leaving with cash and other property.

The man is described as Black, around 5-feet-10-inches or 6-feet-tall and weighing 175 to 186 pounds.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Brian Anderson at 434-942-3830 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online here.

Lynchburg police are looking for this man in connection to a burglary at a 76 gas station. (LPD)

