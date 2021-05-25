Advertisement

New section of Glade Creek Greenway opens in Vinton

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The system of greenways in the Roanoke Valley continues to grow, and Tuesday morning a new section opened in Vinton.

Vinton and Roanoke County leaders gathered at the new trailhead near Gus Nicks Boulevard. And they opened Phase II of the Glade Creek Greenway with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Eventually, the project will connect Vinton with the Roanoke River Greenway and the rest of the greenway system.

“When these pieces of Glade Creek are finished, then anyone living in Vinton will be able to hop on here and go all the way to Salem,” said Greenway Coordinator Liz Belcher.

“The greenways in the Roanoke Valley are much more than pathways,” added Vinton Mayor Brad Grose. “They’re about people and we’ve been very fortunate to have some really great people working on our greenways.”

During the ceremony, town and county leaders also recognized Belcher, who has led the effort to develop the greenway system for 25 years, and is retiring in August.

