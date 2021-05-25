No one arrested in shooting of man in NW Roanoke
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is being treated for what police say appeared to be serious injuries after a shooting Tuesday morning.
About 5:40 a.m. May 25, Roanoke Police were called about a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW. They found a man wounded in a home; he was taken to a hospital.
No one has been arrested. Police say preliminary investigation indicates this appears to be an isolated incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.
