No one arrested in shooting of man in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is being treated for what police say appeared to be serious injuries after a shooting Tuesday morning.

About 5:40 a.m. May 25, Roanoke Police were called about a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW. They found a man wounded in a home; he was taken to a hospital.

No one has been arrested. Police say preliminary investigation indicates this appears to be an isolated incident.

Police scene at Hunt Avenue 5/25/2021 (WDBJ7)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.