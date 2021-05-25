Advertisement

No one arrested in shooting of man in NW Roanoke

By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is being treated for what police say appeared to be serious injuries after a shooting Tuesday morning.

About 5:40 a.m. May 25, Roanoke Police were called about a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW. They found a man wounded in a home; he was taken to a hospital.

No one has been arrested. Police say preliminary investigation indicates this appears to be an isolated incident.

Police scene at Hunt Avenue 5/25/2021
Police scene at Hunt Avenue 5/25/2021(WDBJ7)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two homes have been affected by a Roanoke fire.
Victim in Roanoke fire identified as 17-year-old
Megan Paris
Woman indicted for first-degree murder in toddler death case
NE Roanoke intersection back open after police incident
Homeplace Restaurant closes for good

Latest News

Two men suffered injures in shooting by GoMart gas station Sunday night. Another man was...
Roanoke gun violence team hopes to make a big impact with small grants
Right now, people must travel to Wytheville or Pulaski for library services.
Hometown buys old bank building to create much-needed library
The center will soon replace McGuffey and Porterfield Halls.
RU breaks ground on Artis Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity building
Helping Workers Latest
Helping Workers Latest
Greenway Vinton May 2021
Greenway For Vinton