NRV targets rural areas with J&J vaccine

By Jen Cardone
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District has partnered with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to distribute vaccines to more rural areas of the community.

During district director Dr. Noelle Bissell’s weekly media update Monday, she said the NRV has a mobile unit that launched this week and is going to various spots across the region every day, distributing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Bissell said the more people vaccinated, the faster we can get back to social activities that folks continue to crave.

“That’s a great thing for people who have been dealing with this for over a year now that we can start to enjoy more normal-type outings and gatherings,” Bissell said.

She encourages you to honor masking requirements individual businesses may ask of you as we continue to navigate out of the pandemic.

Coronavirus in the NRV is down to double and single digits across the region.

You can find more information on vaccines and statistics at nrvroadtowellness.com.

