NE Roanoke intersection back open after police incident

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke Police say the intersection of Fleming Avenue and Plantation Road NE has been reopened, and that someone is being taken to “get some help.” No one has been arrested or injuries reported.

No further information has been released.

ORIGINAL STORY: Roanoke Police have closed the intersection of Fleming Avenue and Plantation Road NE during an incident in that neighborhood.

Police say they don’t believe there is a danger to the community, saying the Tuesday afternoon incident appears to be health-related.

There is no word regarding when the intersection will be reopened.

UPDATE: All roads are open at this time. We thank you for your patience.#RPDTraffic #RPDTrafficAlert https://t.co/6lGRU1KXjk — Roanoke Police (@rpdsafercity) May 25, 2021

ROAD CLOSURES: Fleming Ave/Plantation Rd NE is closed due to an incident in the area. Please avoid the immediate area and seek an alternate route:



Plantation Rd NE b/t Huntington Blvd & Preston Ave

Fleming Ave NE b/t Bohon St & Plantation Rd NE#RPDTraffic #RPDTrafficAlert — Roanoke Police (@rpdsafercity) May 25, 2021

