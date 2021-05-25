Advertisement

NE Roanoke intersection back open after police incident

By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke Police say the intersection of Fleming Avenue and Plantation Road NE has been reopened, and that someone is being taken to “get some help.” No one has been arrested or injuries reported.

No further information has been released.

ORIGINAL STORY: Roanoke Police have closed the intersection of Fleming Avenue and Plantation Road NE during an incident in that neighborhood.

Police say they don’t believe there is a danger to the community, saying the Tuesday afternoon incident appears to be health-related.

There is no word regarding when the intersection will be reopened.

