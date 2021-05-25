Advertisement

Police: 2 protesters hit, driver charged in North Carolina

By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say that a white woman has been charged with striking two Black women protesters with her car during a march against the police shooting of an unarmed Black man in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Police said on Tuesday that 41-year-old Lisa O’Quinn of Greenville, faces two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill by the use of a motor vehicle and related charges.

Investigators said they’re also looking into the possibility of deeming O’Quinn’s actions a hate crime.

The women who were struck, Michelle Morris and Valerie Lindsey, were treated at a hospital and released.

They were part of a small march on Monday evening that was against last month’s fatal shooting by sheriff’s deputies of Andrew Brown Jr.

O’Quinn’s first court appearance is Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two homes have been affected by a Roanoke fire.
Victim in Roanoke fire identified as 17-year-old
Megan Paris
Woman indicted for first-degree murder in toddler death case
NE Roanoke intersection back open after police incident
Homeplace Restaurant closes for good
Police scene on Hunt Avenue in Roanoke.
No one arrested in shooting of man in NW Roanoke

Latest News

Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
3 arrested in Italy cable car crash; clamp used for repair deactivated brake
Greyson Kessler, 4, was allegedly fatally shot by his father. Family members remember him as...
Fla. father threatened son’s mother before killing boy, himself
Two men suffered injures in shooting by GoMart gas station Sunday night. Another man was...
Roanoke gun violence team hopes to make a big impact with small grants
Isaiah Shackleton, a 24-year-old with cerebral palsy, participated in a tandem skydive, which...
24-year-old with cerebral palsy takes leap of faith in skydiving adventure
Surveillance video from inside the subway station shows a man with a knife stalking potential...
Good Samaritan tackles man with knife attacking woman in subway station