Advertisement

Radford City votes to increase cigarette, tobacco tax to 40 cents

By Jen Cardone
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Radford is increasing its tax on cigarettes and tobacco products by 25 cents. This comes after council voted unanimously to do so Monday night.

Radford is one of the first hometowns to increase its rate after the General Assembly gave counties the option to collect the tax. For more than a decade, Radford had a 15-cent tax. This increase will take it to 40 cents.

“We did not realize how long it had been at a 15-cent rate and how much lower that was than the surrounding localities,” Mayor David Horton said. “We have to look to make sure we’re doing the most appropriate thing that allows the revenue.”

After talking with nearby hometowns, the city wanted to even out the playing field. Blacksburg and Christiansburg sit at 30 and 40 cents respectively. Jurisdictions don’t have that many ways to generate revenue in Virginia because it’s a Dillon Rule state. Horton said this extra money could bring thousands in revenue to be used toward public health and safety and to help to further the goals of the city.

“We feel like there is general support for us to move forward with this and utilize the revenue to maybe help abate some of the health risks associated with smoking and other tobacco products,” Horton said. “We will continue to look at this. If we see a significant decline among our local retailers and they feel like they’re completely disadvantaged because other communities didn’t decide to move forward with this, we can make an adjustment to that.”

Only two organizations wrote letters to council in opposition, but no one has spoken out at any of the past two meetings. Pulaski County is looking to hold a public hearing next month to make its rate 40 cents, while other hometowns are looking at their current rates and figuring out what is best to do.

Radford’s new tax rate goes into effect in 30 days.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeplace Restaurant closes for good
Two Virginians die on Blue Ridge Parkway Sunday
The CMA CGM Marco Polo makes it way toward the Elizabeth-Port Authority Marine Terminal as seen...
Largest container ship to reach East Coast stops in Virginia
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Two men were shot Sunday morning here at this GoMart on Williamson Road in Northeast Roanoke.
Employee, resident react to shooting outside Williamson Road store

Latest News

Roanoke fire
Victim in Roanoke fire identified as 17-year-old
654 new COVID cases reported in VA Tuesday
Birthdays and Anniversaries for May 25, 2021
We'll see variably cloudy conditions today with a few showers and storms.
Tuesday, May 25, Morning FastCast
NRV Targets Rural Areas with J&J Vaccine
NRV Targets Rural Areas with J&J Vaccine