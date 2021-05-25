Rockbridge County’s Pink Cadillac Diner cuts back hours

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Rockbridge County’s Pink Cadillac Diner is having to limit their hours again.

But this time, the iconic restaurant isn’t doing it because of COVID or lack of business. They just can’t find enough staff to handle the customers for their traditional seven to seven day.

Instead, they’ll be opening at noon until enough folks come on board to reopen for breakfast once again.

