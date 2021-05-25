Advertisement

Two people injured in Galax motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash in Galax injured two riders.
A motorcycle crash in Galax injured two riders.
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are being treated for injuries they sustained in a motorcycle crash in Galax Monday.

Units with the Galax Fire Department arrived at 295 Meadow Creek Road just before 3:30 p.m., finding a motorcycle in a ditch and on fire. Both riders had gotten away from the bike.

A motorcycle crash in Galax injured two riders.
A motorcycle crash in Galax injured two riders.(Galax Fire Department)

Medics treated the two people while firefighters extinguished the fire. Both riders sustained burns and other injuries, but were conscious and alert, according to the fire department. The victims were transported to Twin County Regional Healthcare for treatment, with one being flown due to the extent of the injuries.

Virginia State Police are investigating the accident.

