Vatican issues a street art stamp, ends up getting sued

ROME (AP) — A Rome street artist has sued the Vatican for having used her poster art image of Christ for its Easter 2020 postage stamp without her knowledge or approval. Alessia Babrow’s lawsuit accuses the Vatican city-state’s telecommunications office of wrongfully profiting off her creativity and violating the original intent of her artwork.

The Vatican used the image featuring a heart emblazoned across Christ’s chest as its 2020 Easter postage stamp.

Copyright lawyers familiar with the case say it is an important benchmark for Italy. They said it is evidence of the increasing appreciation for Banksy-style street art and the belief that even anonymous “guerrilla art” deserves protection against unauthorized corporate merchandising.