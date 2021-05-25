Advertisement

Vatican issues a street art stamp, ends up getting sued

Copyright lawyers familiar with the case say it is an important benchmark for Italy.
Artist Alessia Babrow shows her street art during an interview with the Associated Press, at...
Artist Alessia Babrow shows her street art during an interview with the Associated Press, at the Vatican, Friday, May 14, 2021. One night in early 2019, Rome street artist Alessia Babrow glued a stylized image of Christ she had made to a bridge near the Vatican. A year later, she was shocked to learn that the Vatican had used her image, featuring her hallmark heart emblazoned across Christ’s chest, as its 2020 Easter postage stamp. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)(Andrew Medichini | AP)
By Nicole Winfield
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROME (AP) — A Rome street artist has sued the Vatican for having used her poster art image of Christ for its Easter 2020 postage stamp without her knowledge or approval. Alessia Babrow’s lawsuit accuses the Vatican city-state’s telecommunications office of wrongfully profiting off her creativity and violating the original intent of her artwork.

The Vatican used the image featuring a heart emblazoned across Christ’s chest as its 2020 Easter postage stamp.

Copyright lawyers familiar with the case say it is an important benchmark for Italy. They said it is evidence of the increasing appreciation for Banksy-style street art and the belief that even anonymous “guerrilla art” deserves protection against unauthorized corporate merchandising.

