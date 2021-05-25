Cleared: Vehicle fire causes delays along I-81N in Montgomery County
The fire was reported at mile marker 115.8.
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: There is no more backup as a result of the crash.
UPDATE: All lanes are back open, but there is a residual backup of several miles, according to VDOT.
EARLIER STORY: A vehicle is on fire along I-81N at mile marker 115.8 in Montgomery County, according to VDOT.
The north right lane and shoulder are both closed.
The incident was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
