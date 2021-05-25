Advertisement

Cleared: Vehicle fire causes delays along I-81N in Montgomery County

The fire was reported at mile marker 115.8.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: There is no more backup as a result of the crash.

UPDATE: All lanes are back open, but there is a residual backup of several miles, according to VDOT.

EARLIER STORY: A vehicle is on fire along I-81N at mile marker 115.8 in Montgomery County, according to VDOT.

The north right lane and shoulder are both closed.

The incident was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two homes have been affected by a Roanoke fire.
Victim in Roanoke fire identified as 17-year-old
Megan Paris
Woman indicted for first-degree murder in toddler death case
NE Roanoke intersection back open after police incident
Homeplace Restaurant closes for good
Police scene on Hunt Avenue in Roanoke.
No one arrested in shooting of man in NW Roanoke

Latest News

NE Roanoke intersection back open after police incident
Courtesy VDOT
Crash along I-81S in Roanoke County cleared after causing delays
Interstate 81
VDOT launches program to speed up clearance of crashes on I-81
Cleared: Roanoke crash causes delays along US-220S