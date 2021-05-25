Cleared: Vehicle fire causes delays along I-81N in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: There is no more backup as a result of the crash.

UPDATE: All lanes are back open, but there is a residual backup of several miles, according to VDOT.

EARLIER STORY: A vehicle is on fire along I-81N at mile marker 115.8 in Montgomery County, according to VDOT.

The north right lane and shoulder are both closed.

The incident was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

