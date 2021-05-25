Advertisement

Victim in Roanoke fire identified as 17-year-old

At least two homes have been affected by a Roanoke fire.
At least two homes have been affected by a Roanoke fire.(WDBJ7)
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke officials have identified the victim of a fatal fire that happened the morning of May 13.

Body found after fire that burned Roanoke homes

17-year-old Keontae Lewis died in the fire on 10 1/2 Street SE due to smoke inhalation, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said the Fire Marshal’s Office, along with the Roanoke Police Department has conducted more than 50 interviews in the investigation into the fire’s cause. At this point, the department said there is no reason to believe the fire is suspicious.

Crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of 10 1/2 Street SE around 8:30 a.m. May 13. Units found two homes and a vehicle fully engulfed upon arrival.

Thirteen people were displaced by the fire.

