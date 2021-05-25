Victim in Roanoke fire identified as 17-year-old

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke officials have identified the victim of a fatal fire that happened the morning of May 13.

17-year-old Keontae Lewis died in the fire on 10 1/2 Street SE due to smoke inhalation, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said the Fire Marshal’s Office, along with the Roanoke Police Department has conducted more than 50 interviews in the investigation into the fire’s cause. At this point, the department said there is no reason to believe the fire is suspicious.

Crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of 10 1/2 Street SE around 8:30 a.m. May 13. Units found two homes and a vehicle fully engulfed upon arrival.

Thirteen people were displaced by the fire.

