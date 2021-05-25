Virginia Democrats hosting Lt. Governor candidate debate Tuesday
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - TThe Democratic Party of Virginia will host a live debate for the candidates running for lieutenant governor.
It is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25.
Click here to watch the debate.
All six candidates for lieutenant governor will participate in person.
- Hala Ayala
- Mark Levine
- Andria McClellan
- Sean Perryman
- Sam Rasoul
- Xavier Warren
