Virginia Democrats hosting Lt. Governor candidate debate Tuesday

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - TThe Democratic Party of Virginia will host a live debate for the candidates running for lieutenant governor.

It is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25.

Click here to watch the debate.

All six candidates for lieutenant governor will participate in person.

  • Hala Ayala
  • Mark Levine
  • Andria McClellan
  • Sean Perryman
  • Sam Rasoul
  • Xavier Warren

