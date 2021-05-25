Virginia Democrats hosting Lt. Governor candidate debate Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - TThe Democratic Party of Virginia will host a live debate for the candidates running for lieutenant governor.

It is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25.

All six candidates for lieutenant governor will participate in person.

Hala Ayala

Mark Levine

Andria McClellan

Sean Perryman

Sam Rasoul

Xavier Warren

