Woman indicted for first-degree murder in toddler death case

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect in an investigation regarding a toddler’s death has been indicted by a grand jury on charges including first-degree murder.

Megan Paris was also charged with malicious wounding and child abuse and neglect.

She was arrested just two weeks after the 2020 death of a toddler, of whom she was responsible for taking care.

