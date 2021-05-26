Advertisement

2021 Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony will be open to public

Source: Facebook/Virginia War Memorial
Source: Facebook/Virginia War Memorial(Facebook/Virginia War Memorial)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2021 Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony was originally slated to be held virtually at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond, but with COVID-19 restrictions lifting, it will now be open to the public.

The ceremony will take place on May 31 at 11 a.m. The ceremony will be broadcast and live-streamed from the Memorial’s E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater and Shrine of Memory-Global War on Terrorism and Beyond.

A combination of live speakers, tributes to Virginia’s Gold Star families, performances by the 380th Army Reserve Band Quintet and pre-recorded content such as a special message from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, will be included in the event.

The event will be live-streamed on the Virginia Department of Veterans Services Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least two homes have been affected by a Roanoke fire.
Victim in Roanoke fire identified as 17-year-old
Megan Paris
Woman indicted for first-degree murder in toddler death case
NE Roanoke intersection back open after police incident
Wythe Co. officials recover body from Rural Retreat Lake
Homeplace Restaurant closes for good

Latest News

The Bedford Police Department
Bedford police salaries get boost in approved budget
Benda at Tuesday's city council meeting.
New Lynchburg city manager talks excitement on coming to the Hill City
RESET Team canvasses neighborhoods near Williamson Rd. following shooting.
RESET Team connects NW Roanoke community with resources in wake of shooting
Jennifer Carroll Foy promises a progressive agenda as Virginia Governor.
Jennifer Carroll Foy promises progressive agenda as Governor
Virginia Tech Baseball-ACC Tournament
Virginia Tech Baseball-ACC Tournament