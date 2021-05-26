All-in-one music venue, recording studio to open in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The start of the pandemic was the day the local music scene died, but the co-owners of Aberration Music are bringing it back, and they’re turning up the volume by offering everything musicians need to take the stage.

The new live music venue and studio will be a one-stop shop for musicians to record, perform, and distribute their work.

“I’m really excited that we can offer this to musicians in the area at a price that they can afford,” says co-owner and producer Bryan Poff. “There’s a big underground music scene here, especially for local artists, and they haven’t really had a place to play.”

A long-time music industry professional, Poff and his fellow co-owners, John Atkins, Zach Emerson and Jess Johnson, started the studio three months ago, already signing two artists to their label.

“Roanoke, Salem, the surrounding area, I feel it’s something we really needed especially after this past year,” says Atkins, the group’s production coordinator and street team leader.

Beyond the recording sessions, their in-house concert venue and connections with local radio stations help distribute high-quality music.

“It doesn’t sound like you recorded in your basement; you’re releasing a professional product that people want to hear,” says Emerson, Aberration Music’s A&R Director. “We have the ability to release your music to Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, Youtube, TikTok, so your music is out there on the internet for everyone to hear and for you to get exposure.”

Backstage, the group has a full merchandise factory, led by Johnston, creating custom-designed t-shirts and album artwork.

“We can make your t-shirts, your stickers, your flyers, you name it we can do it here,” Johnston says.

The space isn’t just for superstars. The group says they work with artists of all genres, and levels of skill.

“Anyone can come and book the venue, anyone can book the recording studio,” says Poff. “We also do in-studio instruction for kids just learning how to do it, adults making their own beats.”

Aberration Music is hoping to open its doors in June, booking local and regional acts.

