Arrests, seizures target Sinaloa drugs destined for Virginia

By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Local and federal officials say they’ve dismantled a trafficking network that ferried drugs from the Sinaloa cartel in Mexico through California to multiple drug dealing organizations around the nation’s capital.

The investigation began in 2017 with a Loudoun County sheriff’s deputy assigned to a Drug Enforcement Administration task force. It eventually stretched to seven states and resulted in more than 30 arrests, the seizure of more than 100 firearms; $6 million in cash, jewelry and other valuables; 473 pounds of methamphetamine; 42 kilograms of fentanyl; and 129 kilograms of cocaine.

One specific seizure in Loudoun County was the largest in its history.

