Bedford police salaries get boost in approved budget

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Those who want to work as Bedford Police officers will get some more money beginning in July.

Town council voted Tuesday night to approve next year’s budget.

In that budget is a raise for the starting police officer salary.

That number is up to $40,000, a number they say makes the department more competitive.

“Recruiting and retention is very difficult for police departments right now, so we’re competing, this region is competing for everybody all over,” said Todd Foreman, Bedford police chief.

Most officers who have been with the department will see a raise in July as well.

